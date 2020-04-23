Csenge Advisory Group Makes New Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.69.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $335.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $299.88 and a 200-day moving average of $310.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $342.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.