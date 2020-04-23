Dudley & Shanley Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,800 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.1% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,139,107,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,527 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,958 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,080,000 after buying an additional 1,599,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.36.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $152.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

