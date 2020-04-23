Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,418 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $39,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.14.

AAPL stock opened at $275.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,174.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

