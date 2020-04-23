Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after buying an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.14.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $275.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,174.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

