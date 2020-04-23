Anderson Fisher LLC Sells 204 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Anderson Fisher LLC cut its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $53.61 on Thursday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $106.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average of $82.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,494 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $140,914.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,502.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $3,833,297.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

