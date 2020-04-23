Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $260,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.73.

Shares of KO opened at $45.68 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $199.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

