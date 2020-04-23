Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 345.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $173,202,000 after acquiring an additional 325,691 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,373.41.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,363.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,978.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,883.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1,160.63 billion, a PE ratio of 102.72, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

