Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 86.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,019 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $131.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $98.85 and a 1 year high of $133.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.06.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Cleveland Research raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.27.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.