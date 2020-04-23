Buckhead Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,746 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,397 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 3.3% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $131.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $367.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.06. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $98.85 and a 52 week high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.27.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

