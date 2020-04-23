Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Has $2.16 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for 2.3% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $19,121,610,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $2,006,996,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,448,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,032,000 after purchasing an additional 309,632 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Argus raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.73.

KO opened at $45.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $199.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.