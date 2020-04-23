Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,027 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,359 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,027 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.6% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $41,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,511,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,203,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $275.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.17 and a 200-day moving average of $276.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1,206.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.14.

