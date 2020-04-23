Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires 540 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $1,092,239,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after buying an additional 3,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,708,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $238,075,000 after buying an additional 1,138,950 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $84,702,000 after buying an additional 572,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,809,447 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $598,687,000 after buying an additional 491,399 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $77.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.15. The stock has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

