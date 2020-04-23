Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 200 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,154 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 620 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $311.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.74. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. Illumina’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sam Samad sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.02, for a total value of $433,947.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,571.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,158 shares in the company, valued at $23,968,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,638 shares of company stock worth $4,625,423 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.24.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

