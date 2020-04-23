Covenant Asset Management LLC Buys 1,589 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,556,000 after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39,182 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Independent Research cut Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $84.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average of $106.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

