Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $111.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $130.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

