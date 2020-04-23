Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 26,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.4% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $31,646,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $431,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 78,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $13,897,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $152.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.54. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The company has a market capitalization of $394.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.36.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

