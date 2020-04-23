AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 1.2% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.02.

T opened at $29.47 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

