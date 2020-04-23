Cohen Lawrence B Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cohen Lawrence B increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 99.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in AT&T were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T stock opened at $29.47 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.02.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

