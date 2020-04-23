Canal Capital Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,873 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.2% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. grace capital bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cowen downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.02.

Shares of T opened at $29.47 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $211.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

