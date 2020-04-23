Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $1.37 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,166 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AT&T by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,036,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in AT&T by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,412,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,076 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.02.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T stock opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.53. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $211.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.