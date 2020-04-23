Cohen Lawrence B Has $5.57 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cohen Lawrence B lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,853 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 22,149 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 4.4% of Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $60.10 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $241.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.05.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

