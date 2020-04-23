JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.56.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,324 shares of company stock worth $11,443,088. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $89.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $279.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

