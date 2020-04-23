Cohen Lawrence B Has $1.27 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cohen Lawrence B reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

Shares of XOM opened at $42.13 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $174.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

