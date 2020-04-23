Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,657 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.02.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

