Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $4.53 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Covenant Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,182 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.4% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in Facebook by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $182.28 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $486.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,578 shares of company stock worth $17,271,453. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

