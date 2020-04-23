Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 48.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $545,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,217,000 after buying an additional 99,298 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $380.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $351.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.71.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

