PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,074,000 after purchasing an additional 68,968 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. First American Bank raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $13,160,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PEP. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.81.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $132.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.43. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

