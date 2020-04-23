Chicago Capital LLC Acquires 212 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,118 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. UBS Group cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.79.

NYSE DIS opened at $100.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.46. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $181.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.