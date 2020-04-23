1,503 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Bought by Aua Capital Management LLC

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $111.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $130.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $4.53 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc.
Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $4.53 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc.
Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co.
Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co.
Concorde Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc.
Concorde Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc.
PepsiCo, Inc. Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC
PepsiCo, Inc. Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC
Abbott Laboratories Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC
Abbott Laboratories Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC
Chicago Capital LLC Acquires 212 Shares of Walt Disney Co
Chicago Capital LLC Acquires 212 Shares of Walt Disney Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report