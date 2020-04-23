1,503 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Bought by Aua Capital Management LLC

Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $111.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $130.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

