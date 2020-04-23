Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Shares Sold by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,363 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Total were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Total by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,279,132 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $513,133,000 after buying an additional 3,056,891 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Total by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,503,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $470,220,000 after buying an additional 1,567,608 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Total by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,573,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $142,328,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Total by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,345,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $129,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Total by 991.9% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,055,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,354 shares in the last quarter. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on TOT shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Total stock opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.77. Total SA has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $57.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Total SA will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S.A. Total purchased 81,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.86 per share, for a total transaction of $719,742.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,823,481 shares of company stock valued at $15,038,838 and sold 1,588,601 shares valued at $13,642,937.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

