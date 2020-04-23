Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $827,000 Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,686,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,264,360,000 after buying an additional 5,582,527 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,715,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $768,931,000 after buying an additional 511,670 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,469,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,389,000 after buying an additional 65,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $435,550,000 after buying an additional 165,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $418,152,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James began coverage on VF in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on VF in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $54.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day moving average is $81.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.33. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

