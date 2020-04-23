Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $8.14 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $60.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $253.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.81. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.05.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

