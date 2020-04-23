Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,903 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,252 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 72.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 31.4% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 20,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 214.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 30,225 shares during the last quarter. Pwmco LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 142.9% in the first quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 572,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after purchasing an additional 336,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 61.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 121,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 46,567 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director William P. Hankowsky bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.56 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,637.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $99,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,899.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 19,000 shares of company stock worth $459,830. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.86. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.77.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

