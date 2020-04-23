Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,646 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $12,665,010,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,838,162,000 after acquiring an additional 444,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,384,017,000 after buying an additional 337,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $955,672,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $883,864,000 after buying an additional 220,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.41.

CVS Health stock opened at $60.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.26 and its 200-day moving average is $67.92. The company has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

