Cohen Lawrence B Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cohen Lawrence B trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 892 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL opened at $1,258.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,190.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,315.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Aegis increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,471.37.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

