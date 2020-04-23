Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $438,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,027 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,068,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,922,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,797,206,000 after acquiring an additional 469,848 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739,302 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,608,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,197,810,000 after acquiring an additional 326,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,083,969,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $52.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $170.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average is $53.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

