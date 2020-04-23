Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,111 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 4.0% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,883,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Intel by 505.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 368,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after buying an additional 307,370 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.05.

Intel stock opened at $60.10 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.81. The company has a market capitalization of $253.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

