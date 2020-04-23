Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Has $263,000 Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,765 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 0.3% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 316.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $134.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of -112.48 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.64 and a 200-day moving average of $297.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra lowered Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Vertical Group lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.11.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.