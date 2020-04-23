Bay Rivers Group Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bay Rivers Group lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.7% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,119,726,000 after acquiring an additional 27,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,480.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price objective (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,373.41.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,363.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,978.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,883.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,461.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,178.25 billion, a PE ratio of 102.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

