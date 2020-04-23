Arrow Financial Corp Sells 2,371 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,294 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.8% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in Visa by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $166.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.