VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Short Interest Update

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,870,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 7,510,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in VF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of VF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of VF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of VF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

VF stock opened at $54.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. VF has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.33.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VF will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

