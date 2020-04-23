Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Sells $7,601,500.00 in Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Patrick W. Grady sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $7,601,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,267.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $151.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.31. Okta Inc has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $154.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 5,160.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Okta by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Okta by 644.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 577.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Okta by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Okta from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Okta from $134.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Okta from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.37.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

