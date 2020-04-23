Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Sells $7,601,500.00 in Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Patrick W. Grady sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $7,601,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,267.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ OKTA opened at $151.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.31. Okta Inc has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $154.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Okta from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Okta from $134.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Okta from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.37.
About Okta
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.
Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.