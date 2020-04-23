DNB Asset Management AS Sells 2,800 Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,483 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDK. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,921,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,206,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,895,000. Capital International Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,325,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,466,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,195,000 after purchasing an additional 680,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 90.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. CDK Global Inc has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.19.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.11%.

CDK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $52,530.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,559.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

