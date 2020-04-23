DNB Asset Management AS Sells 20,161 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,815 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 20,161 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1,987.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber bought 155,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HAL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

HAL opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.28. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

