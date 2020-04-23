DNB Asset Management AS Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNF opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $49.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.91.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Compass Point cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

