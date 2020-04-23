Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $377,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,123 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,345,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,161,000 after purchasing an additional 640,032 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,528,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,163 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,013,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,108 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,673.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,578,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,153,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.34.

