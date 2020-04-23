Csenge Advisory Group Buys Shares of 5,349 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,349 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7,516.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $52.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average is $56.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. ICAP upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

