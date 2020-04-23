DNB Asset Management AS Sells 7,997 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,152 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,997 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 729.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NYSE BEN opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.29. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.