Csenge Advisory Group Sells 293 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,588,711,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,662,267,000 after buying an additional 528,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,450,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,114,215,000 after buying an additional 186,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,001,837,000 after purchasing an additional 124,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,454,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $939,547,000 after purchasing an additional 194,629 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.80.

In related news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,308 shares of company stock valued at $11,858,705 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $266.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

