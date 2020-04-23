Csenge Advisory Group Takes $313,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,529,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,183,000 after acquiring an additional 57,027 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $96,088.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,136.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total transaction of $2,727,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,751 shares in the company, valued at $19,687,893.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,525 shares of company stock worth $21,465,178 over the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REGN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $386.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.07.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $558.08 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $574.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $489.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.84 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 25.18 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

